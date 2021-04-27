MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $93.28 million and $25.96 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

