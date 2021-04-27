Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$5.80 Price Target at Laurentian

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.16.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.53 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$536.95 million and a PE ratio of -63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

