Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

MRVI opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

