Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $127.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.86. 24,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,000. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

