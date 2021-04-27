Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.24. 31,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,673. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.19.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

