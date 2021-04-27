Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
Masimo stock traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.24. 31,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,673. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.19.
In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
