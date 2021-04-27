Massnet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.55 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $84.71 million and $3.55 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00086060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,613,840 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

