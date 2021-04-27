Materialise (MTLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTLS opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

