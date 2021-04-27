MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $205.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.13 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 259.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

