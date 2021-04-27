Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

