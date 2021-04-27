Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.