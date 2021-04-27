Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

