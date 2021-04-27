Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $502.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $504.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

