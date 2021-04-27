Mchain (MAR) Tops One Day Volume of $174.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Mchain has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $42,322.72 and approximately $174.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 60,969,700 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.