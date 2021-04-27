Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MED opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

