Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $23.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.96. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
