Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. 38,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,917. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

