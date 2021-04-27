MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEG. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$6.49. 1,180,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,435. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

