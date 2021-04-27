MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.48. 620,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,624. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

