Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

