Meredith (MDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meredith to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDP opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

