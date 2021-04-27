Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Meridian stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

