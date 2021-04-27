Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

