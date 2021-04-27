Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). 432,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 504,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

