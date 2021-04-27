Method Finance Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $3.64 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

