MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

