MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.
MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.
In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.