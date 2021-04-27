MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 107,500 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$292,400.00 ($208,857.14).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 5,777,291 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,020,956.60 ($10,729,254.71).

On Friday, March 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

