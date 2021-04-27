MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 538,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

