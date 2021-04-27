MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of MGPI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

