MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

