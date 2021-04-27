Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $262.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.