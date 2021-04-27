MicroVision Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 387,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 40,743 call options.

MVIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MVIS opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

