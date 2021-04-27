Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Head to Head Review

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.27 $44.72 million $1.81 8.66 Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.99 $17.70 million $2.09 12.21

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25% Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated thirty-six full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

