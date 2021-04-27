Mizuho Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $200.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

