MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of MKSI traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.49.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.