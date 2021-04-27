Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries traded as high as $206.60 and last traded at $205.01, with a volume of 1720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.34.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,281,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

