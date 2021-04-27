Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share of $2.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.40. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $329.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

