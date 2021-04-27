Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

MCRUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

