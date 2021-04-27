Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 334 ($4.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £894.63 million and a PE ratio of -39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.20.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

