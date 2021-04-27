Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

