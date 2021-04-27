Morgan Stanley Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $759.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

