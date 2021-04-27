Morgan Stanley Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $29.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.