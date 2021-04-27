Morgan Stanley Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 28.99% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $46.57.

