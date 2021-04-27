Morgan Stanley Has $7.37 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Central Garden & Pet worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

