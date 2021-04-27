Morgan Stanley Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

