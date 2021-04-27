Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000.

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

