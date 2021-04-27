Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

