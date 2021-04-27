Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,209. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.