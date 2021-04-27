Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

