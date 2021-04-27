Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Century Aluminum worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

