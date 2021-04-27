Morgan Stanley Sells 804,787 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 804,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

